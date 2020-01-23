FOREST LAKE -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team had a difficult day stringing together success on the mat, falling 50-17 to Stillwater and 42-26 to Forest Lake in a Thursday triangular at Forest Lake.

Against Stillwater, Dane Jorgensen picked up five points with a 15-0 technical fall at 132 pounds. Caleb Bahr (220 pounds) and Dylan Headbird (285) added first-period pins for six points apiece, but they stood as the Jacks’ only other wins of the match.

In a state tournament rematch from last season, Forest Lake edged BHS with an early run of success. Jorgensen had another 15-0 tech fall win -- this one at 145 pounds -- and Thade Osborn followed with an overtime 3-1 decision at 152 pounds.

But from then on, only Clay Olsen (170 pounds) and Chase Smith (285) added points to the Bemidji cause through their first-period pins.

BHS will regroup for the St. Cloud Tech quadrangular, scheduled for 5 p.m. Friday, Jan. 31.