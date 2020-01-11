BEMIDJI -- Wrestling tournaments don’t come much bigger than the Rick Lee Duals. And Rance Bahr would know.

“It’s a great tournament,” the Bemidji High School head coach said. “There are a lot of competitive matches, and it pushes each person to get a little better and improve on their season. It’s a great midseason tournament, and it’s a blast.”

More than 500 wrestlers converged on BHS over the weekend for the annual tournament, which has roots back to 1957. The Lumberjacks placed second in the 16-team varsity field for their best finish under the current format, which was established in 2014.

And just as long as the Rick Lee has been around -- which began as the Bemidji Invite for the then second-year program -- the Bahr family has been there, too.

“My family has been involved in Bemidji wrestling from its inception, with my dad (Darrell) on the very first team in 1956,” coach Bahr said. “I’m very proud and thankful for the opportunities that I’ve had at Bemidji High School through wrestling. I enjoy coming back year after year. It means a lot to me and our family.”

The elder Bahrs made a name for themselves as Lumberjacks. Darrell placed third individually in the 1956 state tournament, and Rance took fourth individually in the 1992 state tournament. Now Rance’s son, Caleb, is an integral part of the current program.

“I’ve always wanted to live up to what my dad and grandpa were, placing in the top four in state,” the junior said. “That’s a goal: to make it to state this year, and next year to definitely place as good as they (did). It’s important to me to carry on this tradition.”

And while the family name comes with a lot to live up to, Caleb knows he has the help he needs to get there.

“It’s always been fun wrestling with my dad and him being right there, knowing what to tell me,” Caleb said. “It’s always me wanting to make him prouder and prouder every time I wrestle.”

That appreciation goes both ways.

“He’s a great young man,” Rance said. “Sometimes being the coach’s son isn’t the easiest thing, whether it be the coach putting extra pressure on you, or maybe you might get treated a little differently. … But it’s great. I wouldn’t trade it for anything. It’s a great group of kids altogether that I work with. They’re all just wonderful individuals.”

The contingent teamed up to go 5-1 on the weekend, racing into the championship bout with five straight wins.

On Saturday, Bemidji started the day in the top pool by rolling over Thief River Falls 48-27. BHS then overpowered Big Lake 48-22, setting up a championship showdown with Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville.

The Wolves got the best of the host Jacks, though, storming ahead 27-3 before the eventual 42-18 win for a perfect 6-0 run.

“Our goal coming in was to win it, obviously,” Caleb said. “We’re the first team to ever get this high-placing in the team portion of the Rick Lee. … That was pretty cool, that we did the best out of any Bemidji team at the Rick Lee so far. But that final score was definitely not what we wanted.”

Nevertheless, the coaching staff was pleased with a solid performance for the bevy of fans in attendance.

“We expected to compete. I think we showed that,” Rance said. “We had a great tournament. To go 5-1 in this tournament with 11 teams that were ranked, I think that was pretty impressive. Hats off to our kids, and hats off to the other teams that were competitive here in the tournament.”





Bemidji 48, Thief River Falls 27

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Nick Svir, Fall 0:58

113: Kale Geiser (TRF) over JD Kondos, Fall 4:48

120: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Kehan Nelson, Fall 3:31

126: Seth Sisneros (BHS) over Ethan Lane, Fall 1:42

132: Joe Hudson (BHS) over Griffin Lundeen, Dec 6-3

138: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Cody Wienen, Dec 7-0

145: Seth Newby (BHS) over Brady Kasprick, Fall 0:12

152: Jake Davis (TRF) over Thade Osborn, Fall 1:25

160: Brandon Zuniga (TRF) over Colton Hinrichs, Fall 4:37

170: Cole Johnson (TRF) over Aidan Helwig, Fall 2:20

182: Justin Nelson (BHS) over Bowen Miller, Fall 5:00

195: Mason Iverson (TRF) over Nate Schwinghammer, Dec 5-4

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Kirby Kilen, Fall 3:46

285: Chase Smith (BHS) over Jolson Sargent, Fall 2:41





Bemidji 48, Big Lake 22

106: Nolan Reiter (BL) over Brody Castonguay, Fall 1:10

113: Christian Noble (BL) over JD Kondos, Fall 1:05

120: Jayden Mclearen (BL) over Coy Olsen, MD 18-6

126: Cade Sixberry (BL) over Seth Sisneros, Fall 3:17

132: Joe Hudson (BHS) over Luke Schumacher, Dec 6-5

138: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Dillon Browen, Dec 4-1

145: Seth Newby (BHS), win by forfeit

152: Darren Roth (BHS) over Tyler Dehmer, Dec 12-5

160: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Alex Hanrahan, Fall 0:51

170: Clay Olsen (BHS) over Brett Bordwell, Fall 5:37

182: Justin Nelson (BHS) over Rieley Mullen, Fall 0:54

195: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS), win by forfeit

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Kane Lapointe, Fall 0:20

285: Chase Smith (BHS) over Jeremy Phyle, SV-1 4-2





LPGE/Browerville 42, Bemidji 18

106: Braden Thom (LPGE/B) over Brody Castonguay, Fall 1:07

113: Cael Lorentz (LPGE/B) over Gavin Osborn, Fall 1:20

120: Justin Crandall (LPGE/B) over Coy Olsen, Dec 5-0

126: Carter Meiners (LPGE/B) over Seth Sisneros, Fall 0:36

132: Landon Gode (LPGE/B) over Joe Hudson, Dec 8-4

138: Mason Gode (LPGE/B) over Dane Jorgensen, Dec 8-3

145: Seth Newby (BHS) over Nye Becker, Dec 10-5

152: Ted Stacey (LPGE/B) over Thade Osborn, Dec 12-11

160: Riley Thom (LPGE/B) over Darren Roth, Dec 3-1

170: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Austin Carr, Fall 3:02

182: Caleb Pesta (LPGE/B) over Clay Olsen, Dec 3-2

195: Hans Holmquist (LPGE/B) over Justin Nelson, Fall 4:22

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Levi Line, Dec 11-7

285: Chase Smith (BHS), win by forfeit