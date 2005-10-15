BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team took care of business during the first day of the 2020 Rick Lee Duals by sweeping all three of its matches in its home tournament, earning the Lumberjacks a place in the championship pool Saturday at the high school.

The Jacks flattened Cambridge-Isanti (63-12) and Pierz (67-9) in a pair of one-sided duals before clinching first place in their prelim pool with a 36-24 victory over Waconia.

Five BHS wrestlers finished the day unbeaten at 3-0: Seth Sisneros, Dane Jorgensen, Darren Roth, Colton Hinrichs and Chase Smith.

Bemidji dropped its first three bouts against Cambridge-Isanti but rolled to 11 straight wins, including nine pins, to close out the win.

The Lumberjacks took advantage of five forfeits while only falling in two bouts in the second match of the day against Pierz.

Bemidji’s toughest test of the day came in its final match against Waconia. Each side came up with seven wins, but the Jacks had a 5-1 edge in pins to secure the victory.

The Waconia dual ended with a clash of ranked Class 3A wrestlers in the 285-pound bout. Bemidji’s Smith, ranked No. 6, claimed a narrow 3-2 decision over No. 2 Bennett Weber to wrap up the day’s action.

The Lumberjacks will compete in the championship pool Saturday with a chance to take the top prize at their 16-team home event. Wrestling is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. for the tournament and 11:15 a.m. for BHS. Bemidji will face fellow pool winners Thief River Falls, Big Lake and Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville.





Bemidji 63, Cambridge-Isanti 12

106 - Leo Edblad (Cambridge-Isanti) over Brody Castonguay (Bemidji) Dec 7-2

113 - Carter Wothe (Cambridge-Isanti) over JD Kondos (Bemidji) Fall 5:11

120 - Logan Lindquist (Cambridge-Isanti) over Coy Olsen (Bemidji) Dec 4-0

126 - Seth Sisneros (Bemidji) over Maverick Henderson (Cambridge-Isanti) Fall 1:59

132 - Joe Hudson (Bemidji) over Justin Henderson (Cambridge-Isanti) Fall 0:59

138 - Dane Jorgensen (Bemidji) over Brandon Austin (Cambridge-Isanti) Fall 0:27

145 - Seth Newby (Bemidji) over Romeo Nordquist (Cambridge-Isanti) Fall 0:59

152 - Darren Roth (Bemidji) over Wyatt Wothe (Cambridge-Isanti) TF 17-2

160 - Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) over Nick Koukol (Cambridge-Isanti) Fall 1:10

170 - Clay Olsen (Bemidji) over Joe Dorbor (Cambridge-Isanti) Fall 0:24

182 - Justin Nelson (Bemidji) over Andrew Stickley (Cambridge-Isanti) Fall 2:19

195 - Nate Schwinghammer (Bemidji) over Scott Simpson (Cambridge-Isanti) Maj 9-1

220 - Caleb Bahr (Bemidji) over Devan Jones (Cambridge-Isanti) Fall 3:18

285 - Chase Smith (Bemidji) over Jacob McCabe (Cambridge-Isanti) Fall 2:54





Bemidji 67, Pierz 9

106 - Gavin Osborn (Bemidji) over Derek Stangl (Pierz) Fall 1:07

113 - Brody Castonguay (Bemidji) by Forfeit

120 - Trevor Radunz (Pierz) over Coy Olsen (Bemidji) Dec 4-0

126 - Seth Sisneros (Bemidji) over Jacob LeBlanc (Pierz) Fall 2:58

132 - Joe Hudson (Bemidji) over Brandon Funk (Pierz) Maj 13-3

138 - Dane Jorgensen (Bemidji) by Forfeit

145 - Thade Osborn (Bemidji) by Forfeit

152 - Darren Roth (Bemidji) by Forfeit

160 - Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) over Riley Hoskins (Pierz) Fall 1:07

170 - Aidan Helwig (Bemidji) over Mason Zajac (Pierz) Fall 1:21

182 - Tanner Young (Pierz) over Justin Nelson (Bemidji) Fall 3:12

195 - Nate Schwinghammer (Bemidji) over Brandon Schlegel (Pierz) Dec 7-6

220 - Caleb Bahr (Bemidji) over Daniel Hoffman (Pierz) Fall 0:35

285 - Chase Smith (Bemidji) by Forfeit





Bemidji 36, Waconia 24

106 - Alex Torres (Waconia) over Brody Castonguay (Bemidji) Dec 5-0

113 - Tate Wischnack (Waconia) over JD Kondos (Bemidji) Dec 7-2

120 - Riese White (Waconia) over Coy Olsen (Bemidji) Dec 8-2

126 - Seth Sisneros (Bemidji) over Tanner Martinson (Waconia) Fall 4:00

132 - Josh Wagener (Waconia) over Joe Hudson (Bemidji) Dec 8-2

138 - Dane Jorgensen (Bemidji) over Alex Riley (Waconia) Fall 3:05

145 - Thade Osborn (Bemidji) over Gavin Willis (Waconia) Dec 9-3

152 - Seth Newby (Bemidji) over Todd Jager (Waconia) Fall 3:18

160 - Darren Roth (Bemidji) over Ryan Dvorak (Waconia) Fall 2:52

170 - Colton Hinrichs (Bemidji) over Kyle Tenor (Waconia) Fall 0:48

182 - Max McEnelly (Waconia) over Clay Olsen (Bemidji) Fall 3:13

195 - Bram Fitzsimonds (Waconia) over Justin Nelson (Bemidji) Dec 6-0

220 - Sam McEnelly (Waconia) over Caleb Bahr (Bemidji) UTB 3-2

285 - Chase Smith (Bemidji) over Bennett Weber (Waconia) Dec 3-2