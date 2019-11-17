BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team had its way Thursday night, topping Sartell-St. Stephen 45-19 and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 65-6 in a triangular at BHS.

Against the Sabres, the Lumberjacks picked up six wins by fall, and Bemidji kept rolling with another seven pins against the Rebels.

Brody Castonguay (106 pounds), Justin Nelson (182) and Chase Smith (285) all won by fall in both matches. Only one of their combined six bouts lasted into the third period. Joe Hudson (132 pounds), Darren Roth (152), Colton Hinrichs (170, 160) and Caleb Bahr (220) all went 2-0 on the day, as well.

Against Sartell-St. Stephen, BHS trailed 13-6 before mounting a comeback. From the 145-pound bout on, Bemidji outscored the Sabres 36-3.

Likewise, the Jacks pulled off a big run against DGF. This time it came from the beginning, as BHS led 56-0 by the time Nelson earned his second first-period pin at 182 pounds.

Bemidji will hope to keep rolling in the Rick Lee Invitational, which opens at 9:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 10, at the high school.





Bemidji 45, Sartell-St. Stephen 19

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Ayden Frauenholtz, Fall 5:28

113: Spencer Johnson (SSS) over JD Kondos, Fall 5:44

120: Andy Heckman (SSS) over Coy Olsen, Dec 5-0

126: Dutch Nordby (SSS) over Seth Sisneros, MD 15-5

132: Joe Hudson (BHS) over Ashton Lipinski, Dec 13-7

138: Sam Fernholz (SSS) over Dane Jorgensen, Dec 6-2

145: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Dylan Joyce, Dec 5-0

152: Darren Roth (BHS) over Dagan LaSart, Fall 1:51

160: Aidan Helwig (BHS) over Logan Rodebush, Dec 6-2

170: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Dylan Welle, Fall 1:04

182: Justin Nelson (BHS) over Austin Frauenholtz, Fall 1:04

195: Jack Engle (SSS) over Nate Schwinghammer, Dec 8-1

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Richard Emslander, Fall 1:23

285: Chase Smith (BHS) over Bret Thayer, Fall 1:13





Bemidji 65, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 6

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Joey Arends, Fall 3:30

113: JD Kondos (BHS) over Bodey Devries, Fall 0:25

120: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Dylan Bitker, MD 9-1

126: Seth Sisneros (BHS) over Dawson Zutz, Fall 0:41

132: Joe Hudson (BHS) over Camden Mustachia, Fall 1:38

138: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Colton Zutz, Fall 3:07

145: Seth Newby (BHS) over Zander Jenson, Dec 9-3

152: Darren Roth (BHS), win by forfeit

160: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Carter Schmidt, Dec 3-1

170: Clay Olsen (BHS) over Cade Sogge, MD 8-0

182: Justin Nelson (BHS) over Logan Tucker, Fall 2:00

195: Preston Johnson (DGF) over Nate Schwinghammer, Fall 3:01

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Hunter Fischer, Dec 5-4

285: Chase Smith (BHS) over Carter Steen, Fall 2:33