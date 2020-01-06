BEMIDJI -- More than 500 wrestlers will converge on Bemidji High School this weekend for the annual Rick Lee Invitational.

The BHS wrestling team will host 16-team fields for varsity, junior varsity and middle school competitions on Jan. 10-11. The varsity teams will be pooled in groups of four for round-robin competition on Friday and will then be regrouped based on results for day two. The JV and middle school grapplers will compete in individual competitions over the two-day period.

The tournament originated in 1957 as the Bemidji Invite and is now named after Rick Lee, a 1969 state champion for the Lumberjacks and former coach of the varsity program who revived the invitational in 1987.

Wrestling begins at 9:30 a.m. daily in the BHS Gymnasium.