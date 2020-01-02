LITTLE FALLS -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team rolled to a quadrangular sweep in Little Falls on Friday. BHS defeated the host Flyers 52-25, Sauk Rapids-Rice 59-16 and Annandale-Maple Lake 47-22.

Four Lumberjacks finished 3-0 on the day in Joe Hudson (138 pounds), Justin Nelson (195), Caleb Bahr (220) and Chase Smith (285). Both Hudson and Bahr finished with three pins, as well. As a team, Bemidji won by fall 16 times, including nine pins in the first period.

Elsewhere for BHS, JD Kondos (120 pounds), Coy Olsen (126), Thade Osborn (145), Darren Roth (160), Seth Newby (152) and Clay Olsen (182) all finished with multiple wins at the quad. Kondos stepped up as the third Jack with multiple pins, as well.

Bemidji will return to the mat when it hosts Sartell-St. Stephen and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton at 5 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 9, at the high school.





Bemidji 52, Little Falls 25

106: Austin Litke (LF) over Brody Castonguay (Fall 0:54)

113: Joey Wilczek (LF) over Hunter Heim (Fall 4:15)

120: JD Kondos (BHS) over Bryce Udy (Fall 0:53)

126: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Wyatt Baum (TF 16-0 4:06)

132: Calvin Sherwood (LF) over Owen Lundeen (MD 12-3)

138: Joe Hudson (BHS) over Carter Sickles (Fall 0:45)

145: Thade Osborn (BHS) won by forfeit

152: Simon Pantzke (LF) over Seth Newby (Dec 13-8)

160: Darren Roth (BHS) over Aiden St. Onge (TF 16-0 5:54)

170: Gabe Nagel (LF) over Colton Hinrichs (Fall 2:00)

182: Clay Olsen (BHS) over Peyton Carll (Fall 4:11)

195: Justin Nelson (BHS) won by forfeit

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Eli VanRisseghem (Fall 5:02)

285: Chase Smith (BHS) won by forfeit





Bemidji 59, Sauk Rapids-Rice 16

106: Alex Dietrich (SRR) over Gavin Osborn (TF 20-3 6:00)

113: Brody Castonguay (BHS) over Shawn Christopherson (Fall 2:26)

120: JD Kondos (BHS) over Brayden Ness (Fall 1:54)

126: Jared Spohn (SRR) over Coy Olsen (TF 18-3 5:40)

132: Sawyer Simmons (SRR) over Cade Lundeen (Fall 2:39)

138: Joe Hudson (BHS) over Andrew Wollak (Fall 3:47)

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) over Dante Haywood (Fall 5:49)

152: Gavin Osborn (BHS) over Graham Dougherty (Fall 0:44)

160: Seth Newby (BHS) over Aiden Kortuem (Fall 0:30)

170: Aidan Helwig (BHS) over Mathew Krepp (Dec 5-0)

182: Clay Olsen (BHS) over Aden Rollins (MD 9-1)

195: Justin Nelson (BHS) won by forfeit

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Dane Dingman (Fall 1:59)

285: Chase Smith (BHS) over Hunter Farnick (MD 11-2)





Bemidji 47, Annandale-Maple Lake 22

106: Noah Gindele (AML) over Gavin Osborn (Dec 12-10)

113: Mitch Koss (AML) over Brody Castonguay (Dec 6-3)

120: Zach Pribyl (AML) over JD Kondos (MD 14-2)

126: Coy Olsen (BHS) over Chris Klatt (Dec 7-6)

132: Jackson Bunde (AML) over Cade Lundeen (Fall 5:00)

138: Joe Hudson (BHS) over Shay McClory (Fall 1:12)

145: Thade Osborn (BHS) over Zach Schmidt (Dec 5-0)

152: Seth Newby (BHS) won by forfeit

160: Darren Roth (BHS) over Riley Hall (TF 16-0 5:19)

170: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) over Jack Klug (Fall 3:18)

182: Adam Neuman (AML) over Aidan Helwig (Fall 4:40)

195: Justin Nelson (BHS) over Alex Klatt (Fall 1:56)

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) over Josh Lanctot (Fall 1:56)

285: Chase Smith (BHS) over Kessler Kenning (Fall 5:50)