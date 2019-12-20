CASS LAKE -- Long Prairie-Grey Eagle/Browerville took home the team title from the Big Bear Wrestling Tournament in Cass Lake on Saturday. The defending Class A state champions secured 216 points to top the field of 41 teams, ahead of Minnewaska (163.5) and Detroit Lakes (154.5), in the two-day tournament.

Among the area teams in action at the tournament, Fosston-Bagley finished 17th with 79.5 points and host Blackduck/Cass Lake-Bena took 27th with 45 points.

F-B’s Carter Sorenson made the deepest run for the Greyhounds, claiming a runner-up finish at 160 pounds. Sorenson racked up wins in his first four matches of the bracket before Hutchinson’s Cale Luthens earned a 3-1 sudden victory in the title match.

Henry Burrack was sent to the consolation bracket following a second-round loss at 170 before ultimately coming out with a fifth-place finish. The Fosston-Bagley wrestler earned four consecutive consolation-round wins until he was pinned in the consolation semifinals. He salvaged his day with a 11-9 victory over Bertha-Hewitt/Verndale/Parkers Prairie’s Hunter Dean in the fifth-place match.

Dane Schoenborn was the third Greyhound to place Saturday, taking eighth at 152. He won three straight consolation matches following his second-round loss before winding up in the seventh-place bout, where he fell 6-2 to LPGE/Browerville’s Ted Stacey.

Representing the host BCLB Bears, Trenten Juelson placed fifth in the 145-pound bracket. Juelson advanced to the quarterfinals before a 4-0 loss to Thief River Falls’s Brady Kasprick sent him to the consolation bracket. The BCLB senior then worked his way into the fifth-place match, where he won an 8-4 decision over Barnesville’s Hunter Anderson.

Team Results (top 10)

1-LPGE/Browerville 216, 2-Minnewaska 163.5, 3-Detroit Lakes 154.5, 4-Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 154, 5-Big Lake 152, 6-Hutchinson 141, 7-Thief River Falls 134, 8-Bertha-Hewitt/V/PP 125, 9-Pequot Lakes/PRB 113, 10-West Central Area/ABE 109.