The junior set a Lumberjack program record by pinning Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Evan Erspamer in only four seconds in a 132-pound bout. The previous record for fastest fall was eight seconds, a feat accomplished by Brian Maas and Brody Wilander.

BHS went on to win its clash with CEC by a 71-3 margin, including six forfeits, at a meet in Princeton.

Bemidji’s second match turned out to be much closer.

The host Tigers claimed six of their first seven bouts against the Jacks before Seth Newby sparked five straight wins with his pin at 152. The run also featured victories by Darren Roth, Colton Hinrichs, Nate Schwinghammer and Clay Olsen to trim the deficit from 28-6 to 28-27 with two bouts left.

All it took were forfeits at 220 and 285 for Bemidji to clinch the 39-28 victory.

The Lumberjacks will have a week off before returning to action at a tournament in Rogers Friday, Dec. 27.

Bemidji 71, Cloquet-Esko-Carlton 3

106: Brody Castonguay (BEMI) over Bohdon Fjeld (Fall 0:30)

113: Hunter Heim (BEMI) won by forfeit

120: Gage Allen (CEC) over JD Kondos (Dec 4-2)

126: Coy Olsen (BEMI) over unknown (Fall 2:29)

132: Seth Sisneros (BEMI) over Evan Erspamer (Fall 0:04)

138: Dane Jorgensen (BEMI) over Griffin Fjeld (Dec 13-9)

145: Thade Osborn (BEMI) over Jordan Allen (Dec 6-2)

152: Seth Newby (BEMI) over Zeb Wehr (TF 18-1 0:00)

160: Darren Roth (BEMI) won by forfeit

170: Colton Hinrichs (BEMI) won by forfeit

182: Clay Olsen (BEMI) won by forfeit

195: Nate Schwinghammer (BEMI) won by forfeit

220: Caleb Bahr (BEMI) won by forfeit

285: Chase Smith (BEMI) over Gage Stankiewicz (Fall 2:18)

Bemidji 39, Princeton 28

106: Noah Vanderbeek (PRIN) over Hunter Heim (Fall 4:14)

113: Tyler Wells (PRIN) over Brody Castonguay (Dec 4-0)

120: Parker Adkins (PRIN) over Coy Olsen (MD 11-2)

126: Seth Sisneros (BEMI) over Jake Whitcomb (Fall 3:53)

132: Landen Parent (PRIN) over Logan Willard (Fall 0:43)

138: Kevin Boeke (PRIN) over Dane Jorgensen (Dec 10-5)

145: Zack Wells (PRIN) over Thade Osborn (Fall 5:34)

152: Seth Newby (BEMI) over Riley Paetznick-Huhtala (Fall 1:43)

160: Darren Roth (BEMI) over Josh Marshall (Dec 7-5)

170: Colton Hinrichs (BEMI) over Braden Nienaber (Fall 3:27)

182: Nate Schwinghammer (BEMI) over Keith Ellingson (Dec 4-2)

195: Clay Olsen (BEMI) over Malachi Kolhoff (Dec 4-3)

220: Caleb Bahr (BEMI) won by forfeit

285: Chase Smith (BEMI) won by forfeit