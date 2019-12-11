GRAND RAPIDS -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team walked away with a pair of wins at a triangular in Grand Rapids on Thursday night.

The Lumberjacks topped the host Thunderhawks 50-14 while also securing a dominant 77-3 win over Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson.

Grand Rapids won three of the first five bouts before Bemidji picked up wins in eight of the final nine classes to ease to the victory.

A whopping eight Jacks finished 2-0 on the day: Brody Castonguay, JD Kondos, Dane Jorgenson, Thade Osborn, Seth Newby, Darren Roth, Caleb Bahr and Chase Smith. Kondos, Jorgenson, Osborn and Bahr won each of their bouts with falls.

Bemidji will next travel to Princeton to take part in a quadrangular with the host Tigers, Little Falls and Cloquet at 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 20.

Bemidji 50, Grand Rapids 14

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) def. Simon Sisco, 3-0

113: Tanner Morlan (GR) def. Hunter Heim, 4-3

120: Conner Wakefield (GR) def. Coy Olsen, 9-0 (MD)

126: JD Kondos (BHS) def. Sam Villeneuve-Soule, fall 5:45

132: Dusty Wilke (GR) def. Logan Willard 23-10 (MD)

138: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) def. Tim Jobe, fall 2:15

145: Thade Osborn (BHS) def. Dain Walters, fall 5:15

152: Seth Newby (BHS) def. Nate Burdick, 19-8 (MD)

160: Darren Roth (BHS) def. Braydon Jones, 5-0

170: Barrick Nelson (BHS) def. Clayton Danielson, 18-1 (TF)

182: Tyler Prebeck (GR) def. Aidan Helwig, 5-0

195: Nate Schwinghammer (BHS) def. Mason Peterson, fall 1:25

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) def. Weston Danielson, fall 1:26

285: Chase Smith (BHS) def. Logan Martin, 21-5 (TF)

Bemidji 77, Pine City-Hinckley-Finlayson 3

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) def. Braxton Peetz, fall 3:37

113: Hunter Heim (BHS) won by forfeit

120: JD Kondos (BHS) def. Jake Mead, fall 3:28

126: John Mead (PCHF) def. Coy Olsen, 3-0

132: Logan Willard (BHS) def. Levi Johnson, fall 1:14

138: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) def. Damien Torgerson, fall :24

145: Seth Newby (BHS) won by forfeit

152: Thade Osborn (BHS) def. Gavin Rockstroh, fall 1:27

160: Darren Roth (BHS) def. Kenny Goff, 18-3 (TF)

170: Owen Seitz (BHS) won by forfeit

182: Clay Olsen (BHS) def. Preston, fall 1:49

195: Dylan Cleveland (BHS) won by forfeit

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) def. Justin Matson, fall 4:26

285: Chase Smith (BHS) def. Jebb Wiber, fall 3:51