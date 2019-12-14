BRAINERD -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team showed its prowess at the Paul Bunyan Tournament in Brainerd on Friday and Saturday, placing second in the 15-team field.

Thade Osborn won the 138-pound bracket through an 8-2 decision over Mound Westonka’s Tyler Stevenson, a 9-7 sudden victory over Cloquet-Esko-Carlton’s Griffin Fjeld and a 5-2 decision over Brainerd’s Atlie Danielson.

Seth Newby almost joined Osborn atop the podium, ultimately placing second at 145. Newby beat C-E-C’s Jordan Allen by a 19-6 major decision and pinned Foley’s Micheal Rothfork in 3:00 before losing a 10-5 sudden victory against Foley’s Logan Thorsten in the title bout.

Additionally, the contingent of Darren Roth (152 pounds), Colton Hinrichs (160), Caleb Bahr (220) and Chase Smith (285) all placed third in their respective weight classes.

Foley won the team title with 223.5 points, while BHS was next in line at 196. Brainerd (158.5), Frazee (136.5) and Grand Rapids (120.5) rounded out the top five.

The Lumberjacks will be back on the mat for a 5 p.m. triangular against Grand Rapids and Pine City on Thursday, Dec. 19, in Grand Rapids.

Team Results

1-Foley 223.5; 2-Bemidji 196; 3-Brainerd 158.5; 4-Frazee 136.5; 5-Grand Rapids 120.5; 6-St. Cloud Tech 119.5; 7-Buffalo 91; 8-Little Falls 89; 9-Mound Westonka 85.5; 10-Royalton-Upsala 83.5; 11-Moorhead 60; 12-C-E-C 52; 13-Pierz Healy 50.5; 14-Chisago Lakes 42; 15-White Bear Lake 34.