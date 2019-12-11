BRAINERD -- Bemidji took two of three matches at Thursday’s Brainerd Quadrangular, falling 38-28 to Willmar before bouncing back with wins over Alexandria (27-21) and Brainerd/Pillager (37-28).

The Jacks couldn’t upend Willmar despite pins from Seth Sisneros (126 pounds) and Caleb Bahr (220), but they made a big comeback against Alexandria afterwards. Trailing 21-3 with four matches remaining, BHS scored 24 straight points through three forfeits and a Bahr pin to claim the 27-21 victory.

Bemidji then closed the evening with five pins against the Warriors. Two came in the first period from Brody Castonguay (1:23 at 106) and Dane Jorgensen (1:30 at 152), two came in the second period from Colton Hinrichs (3:47 at 182) and Chase Smith (2:48 at 285), and one came in the third period from Sisneros (5:43 at 126). Seth Newby and Darren Roth added wins by major decision and decision, respectively, for the 37-28 win.





Willmar 38, Bemidji 28

106: Conlan Carlson (WIL) def. Brody Castonguay, 16-1

113: Ivan Mares (WIL) def. Hunter Heim, 6-5

120: Steven Cruze (WIL) def. JD Kondos, fall 1:19

126: Seth Sisneros (BHS) def. Eh K Soe, fall 4:13

132: Caden Carlson (WIL) def. Jack Solum, fall 0:32

138: Jack Roehl (WIL) def. Cale Newby, 5-3

145: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) def. Breadan Erickson, 15-2

152: Josh Miley (WIL) def. Seth Newby, 9-7 (OT)

160: Darren Roth (BHS) def. Joe Kallevig, 14-9

170: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) def. Jonas Anez, 9-7

182: Ethan Roux (WIL) def. Clay Olsen, fall 1:32

195: Kaden Streed (WIL) def. Justin Nelson, fall 3:59

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) def. Peter Coverdell, fall 2:20

285: Chase Smith (BHS), forfeit





Bemidji 27, Alexandria 21

106: Hunter Heim (BHS) def. D. McGrane, 6-4

113: L. Nelson (ALX) def. JD Kondos, fall 2:09

120: J. Johnson (ALX) def. Seth Sisneros, 14-8

126: double forfeit

132: AJ Sparr (ALX) def. Cale Newby, 8-6

138: Ryan Borris (ALX) def. Logan Willard, fall 3:25

145: double forfeit

152: double forfeit

160: double forfeit

170: JP Rodel (ALX) def. Aiden Helwig, 4-3

182: Clay Olsen (BHS), forfeit

195: Justin Nelson (BHS), forfeit

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) def. Stone Smith, fall 0:58

285: Chase Smith (BHS), forfeit





Bemidji 37, Brainerd/Pillager 28

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) def. Isaiah Germann, fall 1:23

113: Elijah Germann (BRA) def. Hunter Heim, 8-7

120: Isaiah Jillson (BRA) def. JD Kondos, 11-0

126: Seth Sisneros (BHS) def. Lathan Jillson, fall 5:43

132: Kyle Eschenbacher (BRA) def. Cale Newby, 3-0

138: Atlie Danielson (BRA) def. Thade Osborn, fall 1:29

145: Seth Newby (BHS) def. Gabe Wagner, 11-3

152: Dane Jorgensen (BHS) def. Jadon Petrie, fall 1:30

160: Darren Roth (BHS) def. Blake Wgeishofski, 12-6

170: Damien Bentho (BRA) def. Barrick Nelson, 3-2

182: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) def. Austin Newgord, fall 3:47

195: Forrest Gibson (BRA) def. Justin Nelson, 5-4

220: Cade Barrett (BRA) def. Caleb Bahr, fall 0:50

285: Chase Smith (BHS) def. Cole Larkin, fall 2:48