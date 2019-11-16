BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team returned home to the BHS Gymnasium on Tuesday, their first trip back since matching the program’s best-ever finish a year ago.

And with a similar goal in mind for this season, the Lumberjacks were more than happy to welcome in strong competition for their home opener.

“It prepares us for the end of the year,” Bemidji head coach Rance Bahr said. “Everything we do now through early February is just practice for getting to the state tournament, wrestling at the section tournament.

“We like to win. The kids work really, really hard and winning is a reward, but we also like to have good competition, people who are going to push us. That certainly happened this evening.”

BHS opened with a 50-13 loss to Shakopee -- the defending Class 3A state champions -- before responding with a 39-27 victory over Detroit Lakes.

And while Tuesday’s triangular is months away from the postseason, the Jacks still have a section title to defend for the first time in eight years. They claimed the Section 8-3A championship last winter before Shakopee derailed a state title run that ended with Bemidji landing fourth in Class 3A.

This time around, there’s motivation to build off those successes.

“We want to get back to the state tournament,” Bahr said. “We want to get back to where we were last year, in the state semifinals and see what we can do. (We want) to give ourselves the opportunity to improve on what we did last year. That’s our goal. Same as always.”

The Sabres and their stacked lineup certainly played the part of a defending state champ on Tuesday.

They assumed a 29-0 lead through the 138-pound match before Bemidji got on the board. Seth Newby picked up six team points at 145 through an injury default, and Colton Hinrichs later added a 7-2 decision against DJ Smith at 170. After a 2-2 tie midway through the 220-pound bout, Caleb Bahr rolled to a 10-2 major decision over Jade Trelstad, but Shakopee still claimed 11 of 14 victories.

“Obviously we were a little disappointed in the result with Shakopee,” coach Bahr said. “We knew they were really good, and we didn’t feel we wrestled to our potential. But at this point, it’s all practice. Against Detroit Lakes, I thought we came back and wrestled pretty well.”

Brody Castonguay set the tone against the Lakers, pinning Cody Bartness in 1:45 at 106 pounds. Though Cale Newby turned in a 6-3 decision by fending off Bradley Swiers late in the 132-pound match, Detroit Lakes still worked ahead 20-9 through 138 pounds.

But then Bemidji made its comeback. First, Seth Newby earned a 5-1 decision at 145, and then Thade Osborn (1:16) and Darren Roth (3:44) picked up back-to-back pins. Hinrichs followed with a win by forfeit, and the Jacks had a 30-20 lead through the 170-pound match.

Justin Nelson added a third-period pin at 195 and Chase Smith followed with a 4-1 decision at heavyweight to help clinch the 39-27 victory.

“The kids wrestled well, got bonus points where we needed them and held the opponent to fewer bonus points,” coach Bahr said. “Overall, I thought we performed very well.”

Bemidji next faces Alexandria, Willmar and Brainerd/Pillager in a 5 p.m. quadrangular on Thursday, Dec. 12, in Brainerd. The latter two stand as the first 8-3A foes BHS will see this season, but coach Bahr said his team is ready for their best shot.

“We had a lot of seniors last year, so I think a lot of teams and places are kind of writing us off,” he said. “I don’t think there’s necessarily a target on our back right at the moment, but at some point there probably will be. That’s also our goal, to get back to the state tournament. It is a little extra pressure, but the kids are handling it well.”





Shakopee 50, Bemidji 13

106: Cody Zitzman (SHK) def. Brody Castonguay, 6-0

113: Connor Warren (SHK) def. Hunter Heim, 10-0

120: Blake West (SHK) def. JD Kondos, fall 2:30

126: Paxton Creese (SHK) def. Coy Olsen, 19-4

132: Pierson Manville (SHK) def. Cale Newby, 17-1

138: Ben Lunn (SHK) def. Joe Hudson, injury default

145: Seth Newby (BHS) def. John Kroll, injury default

152: Riley Quern (SHK) def. Dane Jorgenson, fall 4:27

160: Sam Treml (SHK) def. Darren Roth, 6-5

170: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) def. DJ Smith, 7-2

182: Jack Casey (SHK) def. Clay Olsen, 15-6

195: Joey Johnson (SHK) def. Justin Nelson, 17-2

220: Caleb Bahr (BHS) def. Jade Trelstad, 10-2

285: Tommy Johnson (SHK) def. Chase Smith, 2-1

Bemidji 39, Detroit Lakes 27

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) def. Cody Bartness, fall 1:45

113: Tyson Ullyot (DL) def. Hunter Heim, fall 1:56

120: Cade Jackson (DL) def. JD Kondos, 18-5

126: Carson Wold (DL) def. Coy Olsen, 13-5

132: Cale Newby (BHS) def. Bradley Swiers, 6-3

138: Brody Ullyott (DL) def. Joe Hudson, injury default

145: Seth Newby (BHS) def. Blake Weber, 5-1

152: Thade Osborn (BHS) def. Cailen Abraham, fall 1:16

160: Darren Roth (BHS) def. Thad Schlauderaff, fall 3:44

170: Colton Hinrichs (BHS), forfeit

182: Blaine Henderson (DL) def. Clay Olsen, 12-4

195: Justin Nelson (BHS) def. Jacob Ehnert, fall 4:34

220: Jordan Skadsem (DL) def. Caleb Bahr, 5-3

285: Chase Smith (BHS) def. Andreas Barnett, 4-1