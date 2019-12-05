THIEF RIVER FALLS -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team opened the 2019-20 season with a triangular sweep over Perham and Thief River Falls on Thursday in TRF.

The Lumberjacks opened the day by defeating the Yellowjackets 37-33, and the encore was a 43-26 victory over the host Prowlers.

Brody Castonguay (pin at 106 pounds), JD Kondos (pin at 120) and Coy Olsen (forfeit at 126) all helped BHS to a fast start against Perham. Seth Newby (10-2 major decision at 145), Colton Hinrichs (pin at 160) and Barrick Nelson (8-6 OT decision at 170) helped the Bemidji cause, as well, but BHS fell behind 33-25 entering the final two matches.

Nevertheless, Justin Nelson and Caleb Bahr both picked up third-period pins, and Bahr’s completed the comeback at heavyweight for the 37-33 victory.

The Jacks added another five falls against Thief River Falls in the finale. Castonguay started the trend, while Newby, Hinrichs, Nelson and Bahr did the same as part of the runaway victory. Kondos also won by forfeit, while Joe Hudson (138 pounds) won a 7-5 decision and Clay Olsen (182) won a 19-6 major decision.

BHS will next host Detroit Lakes and Shakopee in a 6:15 p.m. triangular on Tuesday, Dec. 10, at the high school.

Bemidji 37, Perham 33

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) def. Kaden Feldman, fall 1:22

113: Aaron Lorent (PER) def. Hunter Heim, fall 5:16

120: JD Kondos (BHS), fall 5:56

126: Coy Olsen (BHS), forfeit

132: Garett Covington (PER) def. Cale Newby, 5-3

138: Gabe Bellefeuille (PER) def. Joe Hudson, 5-3

145: Seth Newby (BHS) def. Blake Lorentz, 10-2

152: Jack Fudge (PER) def. Dane Jorgensen, 5-1

160: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) def. Isaac Lung, fall 1:50

170: Barrick Nelson (BHS) def. Artery Kasowski, 8-6 OT

182: Brian Ramos (PER) def. Clay Olsen, fall 2:50

195: Dawson Kellogg (PER) def. Nate Schwinghammer, fall 3:05

220: Justin Nelson (BHS) def. Dominic Gottwalt, fall 5:15

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) def. Rowdy Lindquist, fall 5:08

Bemidji 43, Thief River Falls 26

106: Brody Castonguay (BHS) def. Nick Svir, fall 1:09

113: Wade Nelson (TRF) def. Hunter Heim, fall 5:01

120: JD Kondos (BHS), forfeit

126: Ethan Lane (TRF) def. Coy Olsen, 5-0

132: Griffin Lundeen (TRF) def. Cale Newby, 12-4

138: Joe Hudson (BHS) def. Cody Weinens, 7-5

145: Seth Newby (BHS) def. Brady Kasprick, fall 5:57

152: Jake Davis (TRF) def. Dane Jorgensen, 13-5

160: Colton Hinrichs (BHS) def. Aaron Bruggeman, fall 1:05

170: Dakota Fellman (TRF) def. Barrick Nelson, fall 5:19

182: Clay Olsen (BHS) def. Bowen Miller, 19-6

195: Mason Iverson (TRF) def. Nate Schwinghammer, fall 3:09

220: Justin Nelson (BHS) def. Kibry Kilen, fall 3:09

285: Caleb Bahr (BHS) def. Jolson Sargent, fall 3:21