BRAINERD, Minn. — A 32-year head coach of Staples-Motley, regarded as one of the nation's most accomplished wrestling coaches, died Sunday, Nov. 3, following a lengthy illness.

Don Dravis compiled a sparkling 401-51-4 mark (.887). His teams won seven state championships and were runners-up four times. From 1980-85, Staples put together a brilliant run, winning six consecutive state team titles.

In addition, Dravis coached several individual state champions and state placewinners and was the recipient of numerous individual awards. Among them were twice being named National High School Wrestling Coach of the Year, getting inducted into the Minnesota State High School League Hall of Fame and the Minnesota Wrestling Coaches Association Bartelma Coaches Hall of Fame.