WRESTLING: Jacks rally to beat Rangers on Senior Night

The Lumberjacks, ranked No. 8 in Class 3A, used wins from Peter Moen (195 pounds), Chase Smith (220) and Kaleb Beam (285) to erase a 29-27 deficit with three bouts to go and beat the No. 10 Rangers.

“I though overall we wrestled very well,” said BHS head coach Rance Bahr. “... I thought it was a good dual. It came down to the heavyweight match as expected with two closely-ranked teams.”

Joe Hudson earned the Jacks their first win of the night in the fourth bout, winning by fall in 1:44 at 126 pounds. Dane Jorgensen (132) also won by fall and Bryce Golden (138) by 8-4 decision to give BHS its first lead at 15-14.

Forest Lake won by fall at 145 pounds before Chance Hinrichs (152) and Colton Hinrichs (160) won consecutive matches by fall to regain a 27-20 lead.

The Rangers won by sudden victory and fall in the next two matches to go ahead 29-27 before Bemidji swept through the final three bouts to claim the win in their final regular-season match.

“I think it just makes a statement to the kids and the fans that we do belong in the top 10,” Bahr said. “We belong with the best teams in the state. Even though we have number 6-ranked Willmar in our section, we have some opportunities to move forward in the postseason.”

The Lumberjacks will begin postseason play Saturday, Feb. 16, at the Section 8-3A team tournament in Little Falls. The Section 8-3A individual tournament follows on Saturday, Feb. 23, at Rocori.

Friday marked the final time Bemidji’s seniors would wrestle in their home gym, and they went out in style.

“They’re just a wonderful bunch of young people,” Bahr said. “This was their last event here at Bemidji High School as far as wrestling is concerned. It’s just been a privilege to have had the opportunity to work with our senior class.”

Bemidji 37, Forest Lake 29

106: Jeremiah Vanacker (FOLA) over Coy Olsen (BEMI) (MD 13-4)

113: Reid Nelson (FOLA) over Logan Willard (BEMI) (Fall 1:22)

120: Derrick Cardinal (FOLA) over Seth Newby (BEMI) (MD 18-6)

126: Joe Hudson (BEMI) over Dan Vanacker (FOLA) (Fall 1:44)

132: Dane Jorgensen (BEMI) over Kyle Schwartz (FOLA) (Fall 1:41)

138: Bryce Golden (BEMI) over Wyatt Nelson (FOLA) (Dec 8-4)

145: Mathias Waskey (FOLA) over Alan Wuori (BEMI) (Fall 1:41)

152: Chance Hinrichs (BEMI) over Mason Arrigoni (FOLA) (Fall 3:04)

160: Colton Hinrichs (BEMI) over Tyler Raway (FOLA) (Fall 0:58)

170: Logan Collins (FOLA) over Nic Geiger (BEMI) (SV-1 11-9)

182: Dan Fagerstrom (FOLA) over Nicholas Mutchler (BEMI) (Fall 4:34)

195: Peter Moen (BEMI) over Pedro Castillo (FOLA) (Dec 9-6)

220: Chase Smith (BEMI) over Logan Rowe (FOLA) (MD 9-1)

285: Kaleb Beam (BEMI) over Sam Locke (FOLA) (Dec 1-0)