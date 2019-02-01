WRESTLING: Jacks sweep home quad
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team swept a trio of matches during Friday night’s home quadrangular. The Lumberjacks topped St. Cloud Tech 52-15, Moorhead 46-24, and Aitkin 63-16.
Thade Osborn (126 pounds), Alan Wuori (152), Chance Hinrichs (160), Caleb Bahr (195), Peter Moen (220) and Kaleb Beam (285) all finished the night unbeaten across the three matches.
Bemidji will return to the BHS Gymnasium to host another quadrangular Friday, Feb. 8, against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Forest Lake and Rocori. Wrestling is slated to start at 5 p.m.