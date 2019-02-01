WRESTLING: Jacks sweep home quad

Thade Osborn (126 pounds), Alan Wuori (152), Chance Hinrichs (160), Caleb Bahr (195), Peter Moen (220) and Kaleb Beam (285) all finished the night unbeaten across the three matches.

Bemidji will return to the BHS Gymnasium to host another quadrangular Friday, Feb. 8, against Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton, Forest Lake and Rocori. Wrestling is slated to start at 5 p.m.