    WRESTLING: Bemidji battles top-10 Anoka, Willmar in home-tri split

    By Micah Friez on Jan 25, 2019 at 11:00 p.m.
    Bemidji High School freshman Thade Osborn (left) grapples against Anoka's Caleb Brandenburg at 126 pounds on Friday at the BHS Gymnasium. (Micah Friez | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 3
    Bemidji High School senior Kaleb Beam works for a win at 285 pounds to give the Jacks a 29-28 victory over Anoka on Friday at the BHS Gymnasium. (Micah Friez | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    Bemidji eighth-grader Seth Newby (top) works for the advantage at 120 pounds against Anoka on Friday at the BHS Gymnasium. (Micah Friez | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School wrestling team is walking away with a split and a bit of direction after hosting Class AAA No. 7 Anoka and No. 5 Willmar at BHS on Friday.

    “Two of the top teams in the state were in our gym, and I thought the kids performed very well,” Lumberjacks head coach Rance Bahr said. “I think it’s a good gauge for where we are and what we need to do to be able to compete at that level.”

    To start the night, Bemidji pulled off a late comeback to top the Tornadoes 29-28 before a 42-19 loss to Willmar closed the night.

    “I thought (we) gave a great performance, all across the board,” Bahr said. “No disappointments, certainly some things that we need to work on and things that we’re going to get better at. But overall, I thought the kids wrestled very well.”

    Against Anoka, Seth Newby (120 pounds) and Thade Osborn (126) put the Lumberjacks on the board with a 15-7 major decision and a 2-0 decision, respectively.

    Darren Roth also won by fall over Jacob Miller in 2 minutes, 33 seconds at 138, but the Tornadoes had a 28-13 advantage entering the 182-pound match.

    But Nic Geiger (182) and Peter Moen (195) kicked things off with technical falls, and then Chase Smith (220) and Kaleb Beam (285) posted matching 7-0 decisions to give BHS a 29-28 win.

    “That duel really comes down to Coy Olsen at 106, Logan Willard at 113, Alan Wuori at 145 and Chance Hinrichs at 160,” Bahr said, “all wrestling highly-ranked kids and coming out of there just losing close matches, decisions. That kind of fueled that for us. … Those four definitely stepped up against some quality opponents.”

    Bemidji didn’t fare as favorably against Willmar, though Olsen won by fall in 1:15 at 106 to start things. Newby (SV-1 4-2) and Wuori (10-1 major decision) added wins, as did Hinrichs (SV-1 3-1) and Geiger (5-4 decision), but the Cardinals controlled the rest of the night to pull ahead comfortably.

    “We beat Anoka, who’s ranked No. 7 in the state,” Bahr said. “And Willmar’s in our section, so that’s a team we have to get by to get to the state tournament. We have three weeks to figure out a lineup and figure out what we need to do to get past them. It’s good to know where we’re at.”

    The Jacks are back in action at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 29, for a duel against Brainerd/Pillager in Brainerd.

    Micah Friez

    Micah Friez is a sports reporter for the Bemidji Pioneer. A native of East Grand Forks, Minn., he is a 2018 graduate of Bemidji State University with a degree in Creative and Professional Writing. Follow him on Twitter at @micahfriez for Lumberjack and Beaver updates.

    mfriez@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9789
