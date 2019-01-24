WRESTLING: Bemidji ninth-graders make deep run at state

The following wrestlers represented Bemidji on the team: Hunter Heim, Kallen Littler, Coy Olsen, Logan Willard, Ricky Wouri, Seth Newby, Haaken Vaughn, Riley Roybal, Thade Osborn, Joe Wiley, Barrick Nelson, Nate Schwinghammer, Thomas Paquette, Jared Frenzel and Dylan Headbird.

The team started out the day by beating Annandale-Maple Lake 53-18, and then defeated Foley 39-19 and Morris Area 42-26. The Jacks faced Shakopee in the championship and were defeated 42-18 to cap a memorable day for the program.

Osborn and Schwinghammer each led the team by finishing 4-0 on the day.

The team and coaches said they would like to thank the Bemidji Wrestling Club for its support.