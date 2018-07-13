Thousands of wrestlers to compete at USA wrestling tournament in Fargo
FARGO - The 2018 Marines Cadet & Junior National Championships are in Fargo for the 25th year.
Wrestling begins on Saturday, July 14th at the FargoDome.
NDSU head wrestling coach Roger Kish says this is the premier wrestling tournament in the country featuring athletes in grades 9-12. It is the world's largest wrestling tournament according to USA Wrestling. The tournament is July 12 - July 20. The event schedule can be viewed here. Video courtesy of USA Wrestling.