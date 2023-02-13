Warm temps mark week 4 of races at Garfield Lake

LAPORTE — The sun was shining, and the track was prepped and ready for week four of the Garfield Lake Ice Racers' season. Thirty-five cars in the A and B classes, along with a couple of side-by-sides, were on hand to race the ice track on Garfield Lake.

Fans once again surrounded the oval in anticipation of the early Sunday afternoon races. Lawn chairs and grills could be seen with fans tailgating the event.

Chad Tabaka was once again the big winner in the A class with a heat and feature win. Johnny Sharpnack was the other heat winner in the A class. In the B class, Abe Forseman was the feature winner, with Faye Lewis and Bob Pawlitschek the heat winners and Emily Hegg the consolation race winner.

Races were canceled following the last feature race of the first set due to deteriorating ice conditions in the warm weather. The track will be monitored this week to determine whether races will continue at noon on Sunday, Feb. 19.

Chad Tabaka was the winner of the A class feature race on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

RESULTS

A Class

Heat #1 1. Johnny Sharpnack, 2. Rick Semmler, 3. John Farrington, 4. Bonnie Farrington, 5. Dillon Lutgen, 6. Josh Bitker, 7. Jim Geschwill DNF

Heat #2 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Kalin Honer, 3. Nate Zanter, 4. Jared Miller, 5. Reid Watson, 6. Josh Seely, 7. Bryan Karl, 8. Gordon Hunter

Feature 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Jared Miller, 3. Johnny Sharpnack, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Bonnie Farrington, 6. Nate Zanter, 7. Reid Watson, 8. Josh Seely, 9. John Farrington, 10. Rick Semmler, 11. Josh Bitker, 12. Dillon Lutgen, 13 Gordon Hunter, 14. Bryan Karl

Johnny Sharpnack was a A class heat winner on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Set 1 B Class

Heat #1 1. Faye Lewis, 2. Sam Delaney, 3. Joe Roggenkamp, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Kyle Davis, 6. Emily Hegg, 7. Mariah Lapatka, 8. Caleb Howg, 9. Cam Labelle, 10. Hunter Weeks DNF

Heat #2 1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Abe Forseman, 3. Tony Rohloff, 4. Jimmy Venum, 5. Kevin Bahr, 6. Rob Martinson, 7. Rodney Rogers, 8. Nick Jessen, 9. Brad & Michele Krotzer, 10. Mike Moen

Consolation 1. Emily Hegg, 2. Kevin Bahr, 3. Kyle Davis, 4. Hunter Weeks, 5. Rob Martinson, 6. Rodney Rogers, 7. Nick Jessen, 8. Mariah Lapatka, 9. Brad & Michele Krotzer, 10. Caleb Howg

Feature 1. Abe Forseman, 2. Bob Pawlitschek, 3. Kevin Bahr, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Sam Delaney, 6. Kyle Davis, 7. Jimmy Venum, 8. Faye Lewis, 9. Tony Rohloff, 10. Joe Roggenkamp

Emily Hegg won the B class consolation race on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Bob Pawlitschek won a B class heat race on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed

Faye Lewis won her first-ever race in the B Class on Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, at the Garfield Lake Ice Races near Laporte. Contributed