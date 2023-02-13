Warm temps mark week 4 of races at Garfield Lake
The sun was shining, and the track was prepped and ready for week four of the Garfield Lake Ice Racers' season on Sunday.
LAPORTE — The sun was shining, and the track was prepped and ready for week four of the Garfield Lake Ice Racers' season. Thirty-five cars in the A and B classes, along with a couple of side-by-sides, were on hand to race the ice track on Garfield Lake.
Fans once again surrounded the oval in anticipation of the early Sunday afternoon races. Lawn chairs and grills could be seen with fans tailgating the event.
Chad Tabaka was once again the big winner in the A class with a heat and feature win. Johnny Sharpnack was the other heat winner in the A class. In the B class, Abe Forseman was the feature winner, with Faye Lewis and Bob Pawlitschek the heat winners and Emily Hegg the consolation race winner.
Races were canceled following the last feature race of the first set due to deteriorating ice conditions in the warm weather. The track will be monitored this week to determine whether races will continue at noon on Sunday, Feb. 19.
RESULTS
ADVERTISEMENT
A Class
Heat #1 1. Johnny Sharpnack, 2. Rick Semmler, 3. John Farrington, 4. Bonnie Farrington, 5. Dillon Lutgen, 6. Josh Bitker, 7. Jim Geschwill DNF
Heat #2 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Kalin Honer, 3. Nate Zanter, 4. Jared Miller, 5. Reid Watson, 6. Josh Seely, 7. Bryan Karl, 8. Gordon Hunter
Feature 1. Chad Tabaka, 2. Jared Miller, 3. Johnny Sharpnack, 4. Kalin Honer, 5. Bonnie Farrington, 6. Nate Zanter, 7. Reid Watson, 8. Josh Seely, 9. John Farrington, 10. Rick Semmler, 11. Josh Bitker, 12. Dillon Lutgen, 13 Gordon Hunter, 14. Bryan Karl
Set 1 B Class
Heat #1 1. Faye Lewis, 2. Sam Delaney, 3. Joe Roggenkamp, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Kyle Davis, 6. Emily Hegg, 7. Mariah Lapatka, 8. Caleb Howg, 9. Cam Labelle, 10. Hunter Weeks DNF
Heat #2 1. Bob Pawlitschek, 2. Abe Forseman, 3. Tony Rohloff, 4. Jimmy Venum, 5. Kevin Bahr, 6. Rob Martinson, 7. Rodney Rogers, 8. Nick Jessen, 9. Brad & Michele Krotzer, 10. Mike Moen
Consolation 1. Emily Hegg, 2. Kevin Bahr, 3. Kyle Davis, 4. Hunter Weeks, 5. Rob Martinson, 6. Rodney Rogers, 7. Nick Jessen, 8. Mariah Lapatka, 9. Brad & Michele Krotzer, 10. Caleb Howg
ADVERTISEMENT
Feature 1. Abe Forseman, 2. Bob Pawlitschek, 3. Kevin Bahr, 4. CJ Roller, 5. Sam Delaney, 6. Kyle Davis, 7. Jimmy Venum, 8. Faye Lewis, 9. Tony Rohloff, 10. Joe Roggenkamp