MARSHALL -- The Bemidji State volleyball team lost its final match of the 2021 season in a 3-0 sweep to No. 17 Southwest Minnesota State (25-22, 25-11, 25-11) on Saturday in Marshall, finishing the year 2-26 and 2-18 in the NSIC.

Senior Anna Averkamp led BSU with six kills and .158 hitting, with freshman Ashley Crowl adding five kills and sophomore Rilee Michaelson four. The Beavers had 19 total kills and as many attacking errors in 95 attacks, while SMSU had 38 kills and hit .255.

Freshman Emily Wade led the Beavers with 18 set assists and added seven digs. Sophomore Madison Weyker paced Bemidji State’s defenders with 11 digs, with junior Meeghen Dahlager adding eight. Sophomore Rylie Bjerklie had 1.5 blocks, while freshman Lauren Sitter contributed one.

Bemidji State finished 14th in the league standings, ahead of Minot State and Minnesota Crookston.