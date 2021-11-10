BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team added five members to the program on Wednesday, as head coach Kevin Ulmer announced five players had officially signed their National Letters of Intent.

Tiara Diamond, a 5-foot-7 outside hitter, signed on to BSU from Apple Valley. She is joined by a fellow outside hitter in 5-foot-10 Jada Wlodarczyk of Naperville, Ill., on the attack. Hally Holker, a 5-9 setter from Monticello, will also join the program, as will 6-2 middle blocker Zayda Priebe of Chatfield and 5-7 defensive specialist Kylie Struble of Junction City, Wis.

The five will join the Beavers in the fall of 2022 as the team attempts a program turnaround.