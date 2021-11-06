BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team lost in straight sets to Augustana on Saturday (25-15, 25-21, 25-14), struggling to keep up with the Vikings in the Beavers’ final home match of the season.

Seniors Maddie Mackinac, Anna Averkamp and Taylor Kot took the court for the final time at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers posted 22 kills and were led by Averkamp, who had eight and hit .111. Sophomore Rilee Michaelson was next with five kills and .214 hitting, while redshirt sophomore Ashley East paced BSU by hitting .500.

Mackinac led Bemidji State with 11 set assists, while freshman setter Emily Wade added nine. Sophomore Madison Weyker topped the Beavers’ defenders with 10 digs.

Augustana recorded 41 kills and hit .261 in the match.

BSU dropped to 2-24 and 2-16 in NSIC play with the loss. The Vikings improved to 17-9 (12-6 NSIC).

The Beavers end the season at Sioux Falls and Southwest Minnesota State on Nov. 12 and 13.