BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team suffered a 3-0 loss to No. 13 Wayne State on Friday night at the BSU Gymnasium, dropping set scores of 25-17, 25-23 and 25-14.

Anna Averkamp posted a nine-kill showing off a .444 hit percentage. Maddie Mackinac and Emily Wade split time at the setter position, respectively posting 18 and 15 assists.

A trio of Beavers finished with double-digit digs: Ashley Crowl had a team-high 11, while Meeghen Dahlager and Madison Weyker had 10 apiece. Rylie Bjerklie also had 2.5 blocks, while Averkamp tallied two aces.

Bemidji State will play its final home match of the season on Saturday afternoon, hosting Augustana at 1 p.m. at the BSU Gymnasium. The team will honor its three seniors: Averkamp, Mackinac and Taylor Kott.