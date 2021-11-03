ST. CLOUD -- The Bemidji State volleyball team continued its gauntlet of NSIC play on Tuesday, falling 3-0 to No. 12 St. Cloud State in St. Cloud.

The Huskies (20-4, 15-1 NSIC) won by set scores of 25-11, 25-15 and 25-14 in the sweep.

Despite the loss, redshirt junior setter Maddie Mackinac returned to the fold for BSU for the first time this season. Mackinac finished with a team-high 14 set assists as well as four digs and a kill in her return from injury.

Anna Averkamp had a team-high 12 kills, hitting at a .276 clip. Rilee Michaelson added six kills as the only other Beaver with more than four kills. Madison Weyker’s 13 digs were a team high, as well.

Bemidji State drops to 2-22 overall and 2-14 in NSIC play.

The Beavers return home to host No. 13 Wayne State at 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 5, at the BSU Gymnasium to begin their final home weekend of the season.