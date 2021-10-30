BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team pushed Minnesota Duluth to the brink on Saturday, but the Beavers still fell 3-0 to the Bulldogs at the BSU Gymnasium.

UMD won by set scores of 25-20, 25-23 and 27-25 to snap Bemidji State’s two-match win streak.

Anna Averkamp paced the Beavers with 13 kills while also hitting at a .250 clip. Rilee Michaelson and Ashley Crowl followed with eight and seven kills, respectively.

Emily Wade distributed 29 assists, while Lauren Justesen led the team with 16 digs on the defensive side.

BSU drops to 2-21 overall and 2-13 in NSIC play. Bemidji State has five games left in the regular season, starting with a 6 p.m. matchup at St. Cloud State on Tuesday, Nov. 2.