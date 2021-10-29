SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team is heading to the Section 8-4A semifinals. But first, they needed some ice cream.

Sixth-seeded BHS stormed into Sartell and froze out third-seeded Sartell-St. Stephen 3-1 (25-22, 25-19, 22-25, 25-19) Thursday in the section quarterfinals, then stopped off for a much-deserved sweet treat at a gas station on the way home.

The Lumberjacks advanced to their first section semi since 2015. What does that taste like?

“Pride,” head coach Alicia Kriens said. “So proud of the girls, the way they executed the game plan. They did everything I asked, and they wanted it. They laid it all out there, exactly what we said. Put it all on the floor. Whatever happens, happens, but make sure you play (with) everything. And they did it, and it paid off for them.”

The Lumberjacks seized control early in the first set, posting a 7-2 lead. But the Sabres were game and quickly took a 10-8 lead in response. BHS did not falter, though, returning to the lead with a 13-12 advantage and never trailing for the remainder of the set.

An X-factor for the Jacks was the return of junior Elizabeth Oster, who missed the first meeting with an illness. Her comeback enabled senior Jody Pemberton to shift back to libero, fitting all the puzzle pieces together in Bemidji’s best lineup.

“(It was) basically the lineup we've been running with for the last half of the season,” Kriens said. “So just the comfort of that, and just the communication and the way that they just worked together to get the win (made the difference).”

In the second set, Sartell-St. Stephen returned the favor, darting to a 7-3 lead. It took a while, but Bemidji eventually tied the set at 12, ripping off an 8-0 run to go from four points down to four up. Though the Sabres had it even at 19-19, BHS took control down the stretch with a 6-0 run to clinch a two-set lead.

The way the Jacks closed the set was emblematic of the sacrifices this year’s team has made to find the best version of itself. Pemberton, for instance, did not envision playing out her senior year as the libero. But her embrace of the unfamiliar position helped Bemidji find a winning combination.

“I've tried to own it, just doing my best out there and helping my teammates as much as I can, talking to them,” Pemberton said. “And just playing my heart out in the position, even though it's not what I was originally hoping that I'd be this year. But things change, and everything happens for a reason.”

The third set was a tight one throught. The Lumberjacks held the lead as late as 19-18, but a swift 7-3 run gave Sartell-St. Stephen the win.

In the final set, the two teams traded points early before the Jacks built a lead and added to it, reaching plateaus of 13-9 and 17-12 before sealing the match with a 25-19 win.

The wave of euphoria permeating the bus after the game gave way to the ice cream stop. But there was no stopping the joy the Jacks felt after completing the upset and earning a trip to the section semifinal they won’t soon forget.

“It's really special,” Pemberton said. “I'm so happy we have done it. And it was a really good win tonight, and I'm super happy we made it to the semifinal. I don’t know, I'm just really happy.”

Bemidji will face No. 2 Rogers in the semis at 8:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at Rogers.