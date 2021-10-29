CROOKSTON -- For the first time in two years -- almost exactly to the day -- the Bemidji State volleyball team is on a winning streak.

The Beavers picked up their second straight win on Thursday, overcoming a 2-0 deficit and beating Minnesota Crookston 3-2 in Crookston.

BSU (2-20, 2-12 NSIC) looked dead to rights after the first two sets, losing 25-15 and 25-17. But then Bemidji State rallied, reeling off 25-21 and 25-17 victories to level the match at 2-2. The Beavers led wire-to-wire in the decisive fifth set, clinching the 15-11 win on an Anna Averkamp kill.

Thursday’s victory over UMC (1-18, 0-14 NSIC) pairs with a 3-0 win at Minot State from Oct. 23. It’s the first time BSU has had back-to-back wins since Oct. 26 and 31, 2019.

On Thursday, Averkamp and Lauren Sitter led Bemidji State with 11 kills apiece, and Sitter attacked at a .529 clip. Emily Wade had a career-high 20 digs to go alongside 42 set assists, which was two off her college best. Lauren Justesen led the Beavers with 23 digs, while BSU had 75 digs as a team for a new season high.

Bemidji State next returns home to host Minnesota Duluth at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30, at the BSU Gymnasium.