BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team received the No. 6 seed in the Section 8-4A volleyball playoffs and will face No. 3 Sartell-St. Stephen in Sartell for a quarterfinal matchup. Seeding was determined by a vote of the coaches.

The Lumberjacks (13-13) will face the Sabres (16-7) at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 28. If the Jacks advance, they will face the winner of No. 7 Elk River and No. 2 Rogers. The semifinal will be played at 8:01 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 2, at the high seed.

BHS fell to Sartell-St. Stephen on the road in four sets during the regular season.





Section 8-4A Tournament pairings

No. 3 Sartell-St. Stephen vs. No. 6 Bemidji

No. 2 Rogers vs. No. 7 Elk River

No. 1 STMA vs. No. 8 Buffalo

No. 4 Moorhead vs. No. 5 Brainerd