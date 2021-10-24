CHASKA -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team closed out the regular season with the Chaska Invite on Saturday, going 1-3 in the tournament but closing on a high note.

The Lumberjacks lost to Chaska, Maple Lake and Edina, but they came back to beat Winona in the final match of the tourney.

Against Chaska, BHS never got going in the 2-0 loss, falling by set scores of 25-10 and 25-7.

Bemidji forced a third set against Maple Lake, but the Jacks still lost out in the end for a 2-1 (25-20, 21-25, 15-7) defeat.

Edina rallied to beat BHS in the third match, prevailing 2-1 (19-25, 25-11, 15-11).

In its last game of the day, Bemidji made sure to leave on good terms. The Lumberjacks triumphed 25-17, 25-15 for a 2-0 victory over Winona.

For the tournament, Kate Hildenbrand tallied a team-high 18 kills for BHS, while Allie Lillquist and Kennedy Smith produced 14 apiece. Margie Anderson racked up 56 set assists, and Smith (six) and Jody Pemberton (four) collected aces for Bemidji.

On the defensive end, Pemberton notched 33 digs, while Lillquist had 10 blocks and Elizabeth Oster six blocks.

The Jacks conclude the regular season with a 13-13 record and now await their postseason fate. Section 8-4A Tournament seedings will be released Sunday, Oct. 24, ahead of first-round matches on Thursday, Oct. 28.