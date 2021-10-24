MINOT, N.D. -- The streak is over for the Bemidji State volleyball team.

The Beavers finally won their first match of the season on Saturday, and they did it in convincing fashion. BSU swept Minot State 3-0 (25-19, 52-18, 26-24) in Minot, N.D., to snap its program-record 20-game losing streak that opened the season.

Bemidji State set the tone with a 9-2 start in the first set. BSU never surrendered the lead en route to the 25-19 victory.

The second set began similarly for Bemidji State -- this time with an 8-2 lead -- and Emily Wade assisted Ashley Crowl’s kill that clinched the frame at 25-18.

BSU even fought back from 23-20 late in the third set. Bemidji State escaped one set point and finished on a 3-0 run, featuring a kill from Wade and an ace from Annie Hopp to end it.

Anna Averkamp and Rilee Michaelson finished with 10 kills apiece for BSU, while Wade dished out 25 assists. Lauren Justesen (12) and Meeghen Dahlager (11) recorded double-digit digs, and Hopp tallied a team-best three aces.

Bemidji State moves to 1-20 overall and 1-12 in NSIC play. Minot State drops to 1-18 overall and 1-12 in league games.

BSU will look to build a winning streak when it faces Minnesota Crookston at 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, in Crookston.