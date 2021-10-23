BISMARCK, N.D. -- U-Mary picked up its first conference win of the season on Friday night, but it came at the expense of the Bemidji State volleyball team.

The Beavers fell 3-1 (25-16, 25-16, 20-25, 25-23) in Bismarck, N.D., winning the third set but unable to capitalize further in the four-set loss.

The Marauders, meanwhile, improved to 1-11 in NSIC play while simultaneously sticking BSU with an 0-12 mark in Northern Sun action.

A trio of Bemidji State hitters finished with eight-plus kills, led by Anna Averkamp’s nine. Rylie Bjerklie and Lauren Sitter tallied eight apiece, while Sitter also hit .333 for the match.

Sitter had four blocks, as well, and Emily Wade had team highs with 31 set assists and 13 digs. The Beavers hit .145 as a team for the match.

Nehkyah Ellis and Natalia Cruz led U-Mary with 19 and 13 kills, respectively.

BSU will have another golden opportunity to pick up its first win of the season next time on the court. Bemidji State travels to Minot State (1-17, 1-11 NSIC) for a 5 p.m. match on Saturday, Oct. 23, in Minot, N.D.