BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team won the second set against Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday to snap a 23-set losing streak, but the Beavers were unable to build on that success. They dropped the match to the Dragons in four sets (25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-10) at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State (0-19, 0-11 NSIC) hit .361 in the victorious second set, smashing 17 kills with four errors on 36 attacks.

The Beavers celebrate a point in the first set against Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the BSU Gymnasium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Beaver sophomore Maddi Siedenburg captured a career-high 14 kills and hit .282 on 39 attacks, a personal best.

BSU totaled 44 kills and .173 hitting as a whole, its second-best performance of the season.

Bemidji State sophomore Rilee Michaelson (22) hits from the right side in the first set against Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the BSU Gymnasium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
Lauren Justesen led Bemidji State with 26 digs, a career high. The Beavers had five team blocks, with Lauren Sitter (3) garnering the individual lead.

BSU returns to the court for a road matchup with U-Mary at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, in Bismarck, N.D.

Bemidji State freshman Emily Wade (4) sets up Lauren Sitter (20) in the first set against Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, at the BSU Gymnasium. (Jillian Gandsey / Bemidji Pioneer)
