BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team won the second set against Minnesota State Moorhead on Saturday to snap a 23-set losing streak, but the Beavers were unable to build on that success. They dropped the match to the Dragons in four sets (25-18, 18-25, 25-15, 25-10) at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State (0-19, 0-11 NSIC) hit .361 in the victorious second set, smashing 17 kills with four errors on 36 attacks.

Beaver sophomore Maddi Siedenburg captured a career-high 14 kills and hit .282 on 39 attacks, a personal best.

BSU totaled 44 kills and .173 hitting as a whole, its second-best performance of the season.

Lauren Justesen led Bemidji State with 26 digs, a career high. The Beavers had five team blocks, with Lauren Sitter (3) garnering the individual lead.

BSU returns to the court for a road matchup with U-Mary at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22, in Bismarck, N.D.