ST. MICHAEL -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team accomplished its goal on Saturday.

A day after an 0-2 start to the STMA Invite in St. Michael, the Lumberjacks swept their day two foes with a 3-0 showing on Saturday.

“Yesterday was a little rough,” BHS head coach Alicia Kriens said. “… We went into today with a goal of winning our bracket and playing our best, and we did that.”

Bemidji (11-10) topped all three teams opposite of them on Saturday.

In the first match of the day, the Jacks disposed of St. Louis Park in two sets, winning 25-8, 27-25. They then met North St. Paul and lost the first set, but BHS rallied to win 14-25, 25-22, 16-14.

In its final match of the tournament, Bemidji swept Spectrum 25-14, 25-17.

Over the course of five matches throughout the invite, Allie Lillquist and Beth Bolte led the Lumberjacks’ offensive attack with 29 and 28 kills, respectively. Margie Anderson racked up 93 assists, and Bolte mixed in seven aces.

On the defensive side, Bolte led BHS with 40 digs alongside 31 from Jody Pemberton. Bolte also posted seven blocks, while Elizabeth Oster registered a team-high 10 blocks.

Bemidji returns home to host Duluth East at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, for its final regular-season match inside the BHS Gymnasium.