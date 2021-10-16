ST. MICHAEL -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team came up short in a pair of tournament matches on Friday, falling 2-0 to Rogers and 2-1 to Waconia to open up the STMA Invite in St. Michael.

In the opening match, the Lumberjacks (8-10) fell by set scores of 25-15 and 25-18 to the Royals (22-2).

In the evening’s final match, BHS then met the Wildcats (10-9) and took the first set 25-20. Waconia stormed back from there, however, taking the second and third sets by 25-20 and 15-10 margins.

Bemidji will wrap up tournament play with three matches on Saturday, Oct. 16. The action kicks off at 9:30 a.m. against St. Louis Park, back in St. Michael.