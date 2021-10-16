BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team met a familiar fate on Friday night, losing 3-0 for the seventh straight match.

This time, Northern State was the foe that swept the Beavers. The Wolves won by set scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-16 inside the BSU Gymnasium.

In the first set, Bemidji State (0-18, 0-10 NSIC) was within 12-10, but NSU (11-7, 6-4 NSIC) closed the set with a commanding 13-2 run that gave them the 1-0 upperhand for the match.

In the second set, the Beavers looked to level the match with a fast start. After jumping ahead 5-1, BSU kept the edge at 11-10, but again Northern State took over late. The Wolves won five of the final six points to claim the set 25-17.

Bemidji State never allowed a huge run in the third set, but NSU still wore down the Beavers to finish off the sweep with a 25-16 decision.

Anna Averkamp had a team-high eight kills for BSU. Rylie Bjerklie (.308) and Lauren Sitter (.300) also hit at a high clip with five and four kills, respectively. Emily Wade dished out 19 set assists and recorded 10 digs, both team highs.

Bemidji State will next face Minnesota State Moorhead at 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 16, at the BSU Gymnasium. The Dragons enter with a 2-16 overall record.