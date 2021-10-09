MANKATO -- The Bemidji State volleyball team suffered its sixth consecutive sweep, losing in straight sets to Minnesota State in Mankato on Saturday.

The Beavers fell by set scores of 25-16, 25-19 and 25-21.

BSU almost avoided the sweep, tied as late as 20-20 in the third set and later within 22-21, but two straight attack errors from Bemidji State closed the match in three.

Anna Averkamp finished the afternoon with a game-high 16 kills at a .286 clip for the Beavers, good for her second-most kills of the season. Emily Wade had 27 assists, while Lauren Justesen tallied 14 digs.

BSU now sits at 0-17 on the season and 0-9 in NSIC play. The Mavericks improved to 10-7 overall and 5-4 in the NSIC.

Bemidji State next returns home for a 6 p.m. match against Northern State inside the BSU Gymnasium.