ST. PAUL -- The Bemidji State volleyball team was stuck with one of the tallest tasks in the country on Friday, drawing the No. 4 team in the nation.

The Beavers felt the full weight of that ranking, too, falling 3-0 (25-9, 25-15, 25-16) at Concordia-St. Paul.

Meeghen Dahlager tallied a team-high six kills for BSU, while Emily Wade had team bests on offense and defense with 14 assists and 12 digs. Lauren Justesen also hit double digits with 10 digs.

Bemidji State hit -0.03 as a team, while the Golden Bears (14-3, 8-0 NSIC) hit .258.

The Beavers drop to 0-16 overall and 0-8 in conference matches this year. They’ll next take on Minnesota State at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 9, in Mankato.