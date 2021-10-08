SARTELL -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team saw its winning streak snapped at the hands of Sartell-St. Stephen on Thursday.

The Lumberjacks lost 3-1 in Sartell, snapping a three-match win streak that featured three straight sweeps.

BHS dropped the first set 25-13 but recovered to level the match with a 26-24 victory in set two. The Sabres (11-5) pulled away from there, however, winning 25-21 and 25-23 to close out the night.

Allie Lillquist and Beth Bolte shared the team lead with 11 kills apiece for Bemidji, while Kate Hildenbrand added eight. Margie Anderson tallied 32 set assists, as well.

Defensively, Kennedy Smith and Bolte each had 11 digs, while Lillquist recorded three blocks.

Now 7-8 on the year, the Jacks return to the road for a 7 p.m. match at Brainerd on Tuesday, Oct. 12.