ROSEAU -- For the third match in a row, the Bemidji High School volleyball team was a three-set winner. On Tuesday, the Lumberjacks ousted Roseau 25-16, 25-18, 27-25 to sweep the Rams on their home court.

The sweep marks the first time since October 2015 that BHS has won 3-0 in three straight matches.

“With every win we have, they’re a little more confident in what they’re capable of,” Bemidji head coach Alicia Kriens said. “Tonight, with that tight third set, in the beginning of the season we would have crumbled. It’s really great to see them push through that and be confident in their abilities.”

The Jacks (7-7) were balanced on the scoresheet, too. Beth Bolte racked up 18 kills on .457 hitting, while Allie Lillquist hit .538 and added seven kills. Margie Anderson facilitated with 38 set assists, and BHS hit .241 as a team.

On the defensive side, Jody Pemberton and Bolte racked up 12 and 11 digs, respectively, while Bolte and Kennedy Smith respectively had four and three blocks.

“It just makes for a lot better team camaraderie,” Kriens said of the balanced effort. “They’re all pushing for each other. They know who’s hot, who’s on, and they support each other in that. At any time, it could be any one of them.”

BHS will look to push the win streak to four when it travels to Sartell-St. Stephen for a 7 p.m. match on Thursday, Oct. 7. And Kriens is hopeful Tuesday’s successes carry over.

“Overall, I’m really proud of their perseverance and their ability to finish off the match,” she said. “I’m proud of the way they’re playing so hard.”