BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team lost to No. 11 Winona State in straight sets (25-17, 25-13, 25-15) at the BSU Gymnasium on Saturday, totaling 24 kills but hitting only .056 overall.

Senior Anna Averkamp led the Beavers (0-15, 0-7 NSIC) with nine kills and .172 hitting.

The Warriors notched 50 kills in the match and hit .351. Megan Flom led WSU with 13 kills and .545 hitting.

Beaver freshman Emily Wade totaled 19 set assists and recorded one kill and three digs. Sophomore Lauren Justesen led BSU with 14 digs on the defensive end.

Bemidji State returns to the court at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8, on the road against Concordia-St. Paul.