BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team had two goals Saturday afternoon in its senior day match against St. Cloud Tech -- win the game, and get all of its seniors into the action.

They accomplished both, but it wasn’t always pretty. Nevertheless, the Lumberjacks notched a 3-0 win (25-18, 25-19, 25-16) inside the BHS Gymnasium, earning their second straight sweep and sending their seniors out in style.

"We played a little flat-footed, a little sluggish, a little slow,” head coach Alicia Kriens said. “And the crowd's not the same, there's just not that energy that you get at a seven o'clock evening game. It's a tougher atmosphere to play in.”

The Jacks (6-7) faced a subdued environment in a rare weekend home match, with the gym much quieter than usual and the student section sparsely populated. But after going down 10-3 in the first set, BHS responded with an 18-3 run to win 25-18..

The slow start came after Bemidji defeated Moorhead 3-0 earlier in the week, a sterling performance that Kriens cited as a model for how the team should operate.

“We got to see our best and our mediocre self in the last few days,” Kriens said. “And I guess we take away going in on Monday, saying, ‘OK, who do we want to be? Where do we want to be at?' We've seen our very best, and we've seen us play that mediocre match. If it's that Moorhead match that we're gonna shoot for, then what do we need to do to get there?”

The Lumberjacks were able to give every senior playing time, including reserve hitter Hattie Kurtzweg, who received one of the loudest cheers of the match when she entered in the second set.

Fellow senior hitter/middle blocker Allie Lillquist said creating a margin wide enough to ensure each senior entered the match was a unique source of motivation for the Jacks.

"We started off a little slow, but once we realized that we needed to get everyone in and play hard for the seniors, then we were able to pull ahead a little bit and make sure that everyone got in,” Lillquist said. “So that was really important for us today."

BHS fell down 5-0 in the second set but matched immediately with five of its own and never trailed again in a 25-19 win.

In the third, the Lumberjacks took control early with a 10-3 lead and earned time to rotate several seniors into the action, eventually winning 25-16. Lillquist finished the match off with back-to-back kills, jumping sky-high to smash down free balls.

Their season is far from over, but senior day gave the Jacks an opportunity to reflect on their experiences in the program and where they are as a team. Lillquist, however, focused mostly on what she wants to accomplish moving forward.

“Right now, I'm just thinking about the games we have now and stuff, but it's probably all going to come to an end soon,” she said. “And I haven't really thought much about it yet, but it'll be sad when it comes, but I'll be ready to move on to the next thing.”

For now, Bemidji will try to isolate the formula that helps them play their best volleyball before traveling to face Roseau at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 5.