BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team was ousted Friday night, falling 3-0 to Upper Iowa inside the BSU Gymnasium.

The Beavers lost by set scores of 25-22, 25-15 and 25-14 to fall victim to the sweep.

Emily Wade hit at a .429 clip for the Beavers while also dishing out 23 set assists to headline the offense. Rilee Michaelson and Lauren Sitter also hit .500 and .444, respectively. Lauren Justesen led the Bemidji State defense with 10 digs, as well.

With the loss, the Beavers fall to 0-14 overall and 0-6 in Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference matches. The Peacocks improve to 11-4 overall and 4-2 in league play.

Bemidji State next meets No. 11 Winona State at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 2, back inside the BSU Gymnasium.