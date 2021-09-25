WAYNE, Neb. -- The Bemidji State volleyball team lost to No. 8 Wayne State in straight sets Saturday in Wayne, Neb., falling to 0-13 this season as well as 0-5 in conference play and setting a new program record for most losses to start a season.

The Beavers lost by set scores of 25-14, 25-12 and 25-11.

Meeghen Dahlager led BSU with 10 kills, a new career high, and hit a team-best .261. Bemidji State hit -.009 overall, with 25 kills and 26 errors in 100 attacks. The Wildcats hit much better at .371 with 36 kills and six errors on 89 attempts.

Emily Wade paced Bemidji State with 17 assists and added nine digs, while Madison Weyker led the Beavers with 10 digs.

BSU returns home to face Upper Iowa at 6 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 1, at the BSU Gymnasium.