SIOUX FALLS, S.D. -- The losing streak for the Bemidji State volleyball team has reached a dozen.

The Beavers dropped to 0-12 overall and 0-4 in conference play on Friday night, falling 3-0 (25-9, 25-19, 26-24) to Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D.

This is the first time that BSU has lost 12 straight matches to open the year since 2005, when the team finished 3-30 overall. The program, which began in 1969, has never begun a season 0-13.

Bemidji State hit -0.030 for the match on Friday but still got a team-high 12 kills out of Maddi Siedenburg. Emily Wade dished out 25 assists, and defensively, Lauren Justesen and Madison Weyker shared the team lead with 10 digs apiece.

BSU will try to avoid the 0-13 start against No. 8 Wayne State. The teams face off at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 25, in Wayne, Neb.