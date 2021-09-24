BEMIDJI -- Many of volleyball’s flashier methods of evaluating players center around attacking the ball at the net -- hitting percentage, blocks and kills are some of the sport’s most recognizable statistics.

But sometimes overlooked are stats like digs and passes -- plays that seem innocuous on the stat sheet but make an outsized impact on the outcome of the game.

That was the case Thursday night at the BHS Gymnasium, as the Bemidji High School volleyball team fell in four sets (25-18, 23-25, 25-19, 27-25) to a Grand Rapids team that simply would not let the ball hit the floor.

“They're very scrappy,” head coach Alicia Kriens said. “Grand Rapids is always scrappy, and yeah, we just need to be ready for that ball to come back over every single time. And I think we were surprised by some of the digs that they got.”

They weren’t the only ones. The Thunderhawks’ digs bordered on stupendous at times, generating untouched free balls and other miscues for the Lumberjacks (3-5).

Grand Rapids jumped out to a 19-7 lead in the first set before BHS stormed back to cut the deficit to 24-18. The Jacks couldn’t take the first, but they rode that momentum into the second, building an early 6-1 lead and going up 13-6 to force a GR timeout. Bemidji stretched the lead to 19-10 before the Thunderhawks roared back into the set, flying high on an extended 13-4 run to tie the score at 23. From there, the Lumberjacks swiftly put the second away with back-to-back kills by Beth Bolte and Allie Lillquist.

“I was happy with how we responded in (set) two coming out,” Kriens said.

In the third, both teams traded runs throughout. The Jacks led for most of the set’s first half, building 5-2 and 11-7 leads before Grand Rapids ran off a 4-0 run to tie. BHS immediately responded with a 5-0 run to give itself some breathing room, but the Thunderhawks were game once again, answering with another 4-0 run and continuously clawing back to take an 18-17 lead. The end came quickly from there, as GR, down 19-18, ripped off a 7-0 run to finish off the third.

In the deciding fourth set, no team separated by more than three points until Bemidji built a 14-10 lead. Once again, it was short-lived, as the Thunderhawks replied with a quick 7-2 run to take a 17-16 lead. Grand Rapids briefly stretched the deficit to 20-17, but the Lumberjacks responded with three straight points to tie the score at 20 and ignite the festive homecoming crowd.

From that point forward, each point was met by a raucous cheer from either side. The two teams nearly went point for point until GR carved out a slim 24-22 advantage and convinced Kriens to call timeout. It was the Jacks’ turn after that, as Bemidji flipped the deficit to a 25-24 lead and set point. But in the closing moment, it was the Thunderhawks whose talons were sharpest, as they reeled off three straight to seal the outcome.

“(In the fourth set) to really have the confidence to keep swinging, to keep playing our game, that’s huge for us,” Kriens said. “That’s something that we’ve been working on, and we can build off that. We can continue to get better so come section time, we can finish that match.”

Even though the Lumberjacks came up short, Kriens said they can use those big moments from the match to build their resolve as they prepare for section play at the end of the season.

“Our character is finally coming out,” Kriens said. “We’re finally realizing that we’re better than what we thought we were. They’re having a little bit more confidence, and we’re gonna keep building on that. Just remembering that the game’s not over (until one team scores 25).

“And at any time, because of those big runs that we saw tonight, somebody can go on that big run, whether they’re at 24-20 or whatever it is. And I think that was really crucial for our girls, to really buckle down and say, ‘Hey, we’re going to play our game and we’re going to come back and tie that up.”

The Jacks’ next opportunity to build up their character and confidence comes at 7:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 28, against Moorhead back at the BHS Gymnasium.