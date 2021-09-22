BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team came alive late in Tuesday’s match against No. 20 St. Cloud State, but the Beavers couldn’t escape a 3-1 loss at the BSU Gymnasium.

The Huskies cruised in the first two sets, winning 25-9 and 25-13, but Bemidji State scraped out a 25-23 victory in the third set. The Beavers even led 21-20 in the fourth, but SCSU closed with a 5-1 run to finish off the 25-22 win.

An 8-1 run in the third set propelled BSU to a 13-8 advantage, which Rylie Bjerklie punctuated with a block. Although St. Cloud State came back to tie by 16-16 and later held onto a 23-23 deadlock, a kill from Hallie Mertz and a block from Meeghen Dahlager and Bjerklie clinched the win for the home team.

Bemidji State couldn’t capture the same magic in the fourth set, however, and the 3-1 loss was the team’s 11th straight to open the season.

The Beavers dropped to 0-3 in NSIC play, while the Huskies improved to 7-3 overall and 3-0 in league games.

Anna Averkamp and Mertz tallied double-digit kills for BSU with 15 and 10, respectively, while Emily Wade dished out 38 set assists. Averkamp also had five aces, while Bjerklie had five blocks.

Bemidji State returns to action at 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 24, against Augustana in Sioux Falls, S.D.