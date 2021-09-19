HOPKINS -- The Bemidji High School volleyball team finished eighth of 16 teams in the Hopkins Invitational on Saturday, finishing 1-2 overall with a win over Minneapolis South (25-14, 25-23, 25-16).

The Lumberjacks lost to Simley (10-25, 25-18, 28-26) and Rogers (25-15, 25-13) in best-of-three matches.

Elizabeth Oster, Beth Bolte and Allie Lillquist tied for the team lead with 17 combined kills each. BHS had 33 aces during the day’s competition, with Jody Pemberton totaling 11.

Margie Anderson paced Bemidji with 58 assists, and Beth Bolte had a team-high 15 digs. Lillquist recorded six blocks to pace BHS.

The Jacks return to their home court to face Grand Rapids at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 23.