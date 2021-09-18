BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji State volleyball team’s losing streak hit double digits on Saturday, as the Beavers fell 3-0 to Sioux Falls at the BSU Gymnasium.

Bemidji State lost by set scores of 25-16, 25-8 and 25-9, which brought on an 0-10 start to the season. This is the first time since an 0-12 start in 2005 that the program has opened a season with at least 10 losses.

The Cougar offense was red hot from the get-go, as USF hit .551 as a team for the match. Sioux Falls had 45 kills on 78 attempts and only two attack errors. The Beavers hit at a .126 clip.

Anna Averkamp led BSU with seven kills, while Emily Wade had a team-high 15 set assists and seven digs. Bemidji State had zero blocks and zero aces as a team.

The Beavers never led a set at any point on Saturday, ultimately dropping to 0-2 in NSIC play. USF improves to 7-3 overall and 2-0 in Northern Sun action.

Things don’t get easier for Bemidji State, as it next hosts No. 23 St. Cloud State at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 21, at the BSU Gymnasium.