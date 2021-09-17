MOORHEAD -- For the fourth time in five matches, the Bemidji High School volleyball team didn’t play past three sets.

On Thursday night at Moorhead, though, the Lumberjacks fell on the wrong side of the sweep and got stuck with the quick loss.

The Spuds (3-3) eked by in a 25-21 first set, but they cruised from there with 25-15 and 25-17 triumphs to close the night.

BHS falls to 3-4 on the season with the loss.

Next on the calendar for Bemidji is an 8 a.m. appearance at the Hopkins Invite on Saturday, Sept. 18.